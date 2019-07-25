|
|
Mrs. Jacquelyn "Jackie" Braddy Thigpen, age 88, formerly of Soperton and Savannah passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in North Augusta, SC on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Born in Soperton, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Thurla and Leon Braddy and the wife of the late, Isaac Eason Thigpen Jr.
Jackie was an amazingly gifted, generous and loving wife and mother. She spent many years working as a volunteer and later employee with the Girl Scouts of America. She had served as a leader of a troop of scouts in Savannah from their early years in scouting until every member of her troop reached First Class Level (equivalent to the Boy's Eagle Scout status). She served as Director of Girl Scout Camp Low in Savannah for fifteen years before serving with her husband, I. E., as Caretakers for the scout camp on Rose Dhu Island for another eleven years.
Jackie was an active choir member at the United Methodist Church of Soperton and the United Methodist Church of Devereux, Georgia.
She leaves behind: Jimmie and Yvonne Brad of Fredericksburg, VA, Suzanne Thigpen and John Brice of North Augusta, SC, Lynne and Peter Giles of North Augusta, GA, Jan Thigpen of Savannah, GA, Jack and Donna Kassewitz Jr. of Miami, FL, her brother, Mickey Braddy and his daughter, Lisa Bowers; brother, Wayne and Marilyn Braddy, Kim Lewis and Alan Uhl, grandchildren, Michael Adams, Elizabeth Davis, Robert Parrish, Noel Kassewitz and Parker Kassewitz, great grandchildren, Ashleigh McCumber, Luke Davis, Brodie Davis, Kathryn Parrish, Ellery Adams and Loren Adams.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the United Methodist Church of Soperton with Dr. Lee Pettis officiating.
Mrs. Thigpen will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Midway Cemetery, Soperton, GA.
Serving as active pallbearers will be: Alan Uhl, Bobby Bowers, Conner Lewis, Wyatt Lewis, Scott Lewis and Robert Parrish.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, at the church, from 12:00 o'clock noon until the hour of the service.
Floral tributes are appreciated or donations may be made, "In Memory of Jackie Thigpen", to the University Healthcare Foundation, 2100 Central Avenue, Suite D-1, Augusta, GA 30904
Please share a memory, leave a condolence and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com
SAMMONS FUNERAL HOME, Soperton, Georgia
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019