Mrs. Jacquelyne Shipman Walters
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jacquelyne Shipman Walters was called to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019, at her home in Augusta, Georgia. She was joyfully reunited with her late husband and best friend, Dr. Gordon Ervin Walters, who passed away in October 2008.
The visitation will be at Platt's Funeral Home on Belair Road on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, Ga. with Dr. Robert J. Lehn and Reverend David M. Beck officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Walters was born in Augusta on February 25, 1933. She always loved her hometown. When a hospital in North Dakota called and asked to speak with her son Alan about a job opening, she replied, "Why would he want to leave the Garden of Eden to go up there?" Alan said he never heard back from that hospital.
Growing up, Mrs. Walters also lived in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Panama City, Florida; and Bainbridge, Georgia while her father served during World War II. At the end of the war, they returned to Augusta where she graduated from Tubman High School. She attended Augusta College for two years before transferring to Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. where she graduated with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1954. She served as an Awana Cubbies leader for 20 years at Westside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Walters met Gordon through her brother, Bill, in college. Gordon first started to visit their home to see Bill but kept coming to see her. They married on September 18, 1954. Up until his passing, Jackie and Gordon eagerly looked forward to their Thursday dates. They were unwavering in their faith, love, and character, setting an example for their family tree.
Altogether, they had 54 years together and raised five children — who have all been married for 30+ years — and gave them 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren: Son - Dr. Gordon Leslie Walters, wife Kay, and children Ashley Mullenix, Jordan; Daughter - Kathryn Walters Lehn, husband Robert, and children Adrienne Heindl, Andrew, Anthony; Son - Dr. Alan Shipman Walters, wife Shirley, and children Melissa McLeroy, Ryan, Natalie, Mallory Newton; Daughter - Alison Walters Shelburne, husband John, and children Brent, Preston, Lindsey; and Daughter - Jacquelyne Walters Beck, husband David, and children Lauren Barth, Alyssa, Mitchell.
Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her husband, her parents -- Mr. and Mrs. William F. and Menard V. Shipman -- and her brother, Dr. William F. Shipman, Jr.
Mrs. Walters was the best grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, joyfully taking an active roll in raising them. Every Master's Week and summer, her house became a revolving door for them to play hide-n-seek in her azalea bushes, paint pottery on her back porch, and cook pizzas in her kitchen. Her house was never quiet -- and she loved it that way.
"Those times were the definition of 'the good old days' for me," her granddaughter Natalie wrote in a letter this year. "You created so many memories for us cousins that bonded us for life."
More than anything, Mrs. Walters was known for her unmatched hospitality, always having to be forced to sit down to eat at Thanksgiving instead of continuing to help serve others. She was never a true empty nester, continually offering her home for students to stay in long-term or for fun get-togethers for Bible studies, youth groups, missionaries, friends and family.
As soon as Mrs. Walters opened her door with a warm smile, a big hug, and an excited, "Well, hello!" you were instantly transported back to a simpler time of family, faith, and food. Every time at her home felt like the good old days. And you never had to call ahead; she was always happy to see you -- whether it was for 10 minutes or the whole weekend.
"You gave me the most happy childhood," her daughter Alison wrote in a letter earlier this year.
"Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, 'He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.'" Psalm 91:1-2, Mrs. Walters' favorite Psalm
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to one of the following ministries: Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc., P.O. Box 2553, Evans, Ga. 30809, Westside Baptist Building Fund, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Augusta, Ga. 30907.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 20, 2019
