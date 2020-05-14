|
Jalen Parks
Augusta, Ga—Jalen was born September 22,1996 in Augusta to Tameshiea Parks-Howard(Phillip Howard) and Joseph Meminger. Jalen was a graduate of Richmond Academy from the Pretegious IB program, He wa an intermediate violinist, he also was apart of the arc track team. He also enjoyed modeling as a hobby. Jalen was very studious and articulate. He was manner able and polite to all he knew. He was employed by Walmart. Jalen loved animals, spending time with family and friends. he will be be deeply and eternally missed by family friends. Our family wishes to express our gratefulness for the out pour of love and kindness in this time. Visitation will be Friday 2-6p.m. at CR memorial funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020