Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CR memorial funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jalen Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jalen Parks


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jalen Parks Obituary
Jalen Parks
Augusta, Ga—Jalen was born September 22,1996 in Augusta to Tameshiea Parks-Howard(Phillip Howard) and Joseph Meminger. Jalen was a graduate of Richmond Academy from the Pretegious IB program, He wa an intermediate violinist, he also was apart of the arc track team. He also enjoyed modeling as a hobby. Jalen was very studious and articulate. He was manner able and polite to all he knew. He was employed by Walmart. Jalen loved animals, spending time with family and friends. he will be be deeply and eternally missed by family friends. Our family wishes to express our gratefulness for the out pour of love and kindness in this time. Visitation will be Friday 2-6p.m. at CR memorial funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jalen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -