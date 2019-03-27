Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Jamain Wilson Obituary
Mr. Jamain J. Wilson, 31, of 1740 Lundee Dr, entered into rest March 21, 2019 in Newberry, SC. Funeral services will be 2pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church (Richland Ave) with Dr. Thurmond Bowens officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence at 1pm. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include 3 daughters, 2 sons, parents, Thomas & Linda Bowens; 6 sisters, 8 brothers; maternal grandparents, Lillie (Edward) Foulks; paternal grandmother, Rev. Jeanette Bowens; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
