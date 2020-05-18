|
|
James A. Purcell
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Private graveside services for Mr. James A. Purcell, 91, who entered into rest May 16, 2020, will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Purcell was a native of York County, having made North Augusta his home for the past 68 years. He was an active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta. Mr. Purcell was a US Army Veteran of World War II and a member of the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71. Following his military service, he attended the University of South Carolina through the GI Bill. He was an avid Gamecock fan and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He was a lifetime member of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society. He began his career in engineering with DuPont at the Savannah River Site and retired in 1993 after a distinguished career of 41 years. He was a member of the North Augusta Lions Club, a Melvin Jones Fellow, and a former Scoutmaster with Troop #98 BSA where he was awarded scouting's highest honor, the Silver Beaver. In 2014, Jim and Faye Purcell were Grand Marshalls of the North Augusta Lions Club Christmas Parade.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Faye P. Purcell; a son, Brian S. (Glenda) Purcell, North Augusta; two daughters, Lynn (Daniel) Wright, Greenville, SC and Karen (Scott Ross) Ashmore, Denver, CO; stepchildren, Carla Cox, Marietta, GA and Robert (Kasey) Pentecost, Woodstock, GA; thirteen grandchildren, Lindsey Wright, Casey Wright, Christopher Cox, Courtney Cox, Colin Pentecost, Nicholas Ashmore, Tristan Ashmore, Jasmine Ross, Tamara Ross, Madolyn Barry, Ashley Timmerman, Tripp Nixon, Matt Nixon, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Pinckney Purcell, Atlanta, GA, and a sister, Ada Hicks, Rock Hill, SC.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2020