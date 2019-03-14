Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
James Alan Hobbs


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Alan Hobbs Obituary
James Alan Hobbs, 59, was called home to Heaven suddenly Saturday, March 9th, 2019.

Mr. Hobbs is predeceased by his father and best friend, Clifford "Sonny" Hobbs. He is survived by his loving wife, Vida Odum Hobbs; daughter, Lindsay H. Infantino; grandchildren, Layla, Charlie, and Nicky; mother, Pat Hobbs; sisters, Paula Bell (David) and Angela Ivey; nephews, Paul Bell and Joseph Ivey; and special friends, Tim Hall, Tony Hall, Bruce Hottle, Jon Lee, Michael Adams, James Cliet, Mike Sexton, and Tony Beecher.

Alan was a longtime member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 150 and took great pride in his relationship with his union brothers and sisters. He was passionate about trucks and corvettes and loved spending time working on them. One of the many loves of his life was his dogs. He owned ten and they will be lost without their daddy. Alan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed. May the grace of God strengthen us all to go on without him.

Memorial services to honor his presence in our lives will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Hobbs' wish would be for a donation to be made in his honor to Hands To Paws, www.hands2paws.org, (706) 481-0657, a non-profit where all funds go directly to the needs of rescued animals.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
