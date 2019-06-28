Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
James Albert Jackson Jr.


1947 - 2019
James Albert Jackson Jr. Obituary
James Albert Jackson, Jr.,71, entered into rest June 25, 2019 at his residence, husband of Dovie Penny Jackson.

James was born in Statesboro, Ga., but lived in Millen, and spent the last 35 years in the Augusta area, He was a disabled veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of and .

Additional survivors include his son Lance Axon (Shannon), daughter Katie Ann Gresham (Michael), five grandchildren Dustin, Bailey, Kacey, Ruth and Jace.

There will be no services held.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019
