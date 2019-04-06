|
A celebration of life service for Mr. James Albert Usry age 87 will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 6, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Smart officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA. Mr. Usry entered into rest Friday April 4, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta. He was a native of Augusta, GA and was a life long resident of the CSRA. Mr. Usry was the husband of 50 years to Mrs. Joann Register Usry, Aiken and a son of the late Mr. Wyman Albert Usry and the late Mrs. Leona Garner Usry. Mr. Usry started with E.I. Dupont de Nemours & Company at the Savannah River Plant and Retired there with 42 years of service under Westinghouse as a Production Operator. He enjoyed Gardening, Farming, the Atlanta Braves and listening to Southern Gospel Music. he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Usry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Additional survivors include two sons, Hershel Lewis "Buddy" Stevens, Aiken, Kellie Glenn (Karen) Stevens, North Augusta; four daughters, Marilyn Usry Smith, Aiken, Debbie Stevens Elliott, Blacksburg, Deanna Jo Moseley, Aiken, Faith Michelle (Alex) Castillo, Aiken; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Mr. Usry was predeceased by one son, Dr. Joseph L. Usry, a son-in-law, Jerome R. "Jerry Smith, one brother, Charles L. Usry, and one sister, Hilda Whittle. Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Carlton Elliott, Anthony Derrick Elliott, Kellie Glenn Stevens, Rodney Bryson Boatwright, Edward "Eddie Chavis, and Warren B. Smith. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A visitation with the family will take place starting at 1:00 pm Saturday April 6, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at [email protected]
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019