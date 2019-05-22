|
|
Mr. James Andrew "Andy" Titcher, 61, husband of 41 years to Vicki Titcher entered into rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with long time family friend Pastor Charles "Chuck" Pennington officiating.
A native of Charleston, WV, Andy had made North Augusta his home for the past 31 years. He enjoyed drag racing, working on cars and riding his motorcycle. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He was an incredibly kind-hearted man who treated all with respect and kindness. He began his career with the City of Charleston, WV Department of Public Works. He then began working at the DuPont Belle WV Plant before coming to SRS where he was a Lead Operations Specialist with SRR. When he wasn't at work, he could be found doing tile work, particularly in the houses of friends.
Additional survivors include his son, Andrew "Drew" Titcher; his daughter, Ashley Titcher; his grandson, Tyler Titcher; all of North Augusta; his sister, Kimberly Titcher of Charleston, WV; his brother, Robert Dana Titcher of Blackshear, GA; his nieces, Crystal Good, Kara Good, Lindsey Good, Sarah Titcher and Holly Titcher; his nephews, Austin McCormick and Cody McCormick; his sister-in-law Debbie Titcher; his step-mother, Nancy Haines Titcher and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Titcher and his father, Robert "Diz" Titcher; his mother and father-in-law, Shelby and Buster McCormick and his brother-in-law, Rick McCormick.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice Care of SC for their care of Andy.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019