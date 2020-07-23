James Andrews
Chapel Hill, NC—James L. Andrews, 78, of Chapel Hill passed away peacefully at his home July 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Ruby Andrews and his wife, Pat Andrews.
Jim was raised in North Augusta, SC and was a proud US Air Force veteran. Jim and Pat moved to the Outer Banks in 1979 where he ran a successful construction company until his retirement.
Surviving family members include his children, Natalie Saitta of Chapel Hill, NC and Ben Andrews of Kill Devil Hills, NC; his grandchildren, Emory Andrews and Adrienne Saitta; sister, Barbara Britt of SC; and other extended family members and friends.
The family will honor Jim's wishes to be cremated and no plans for services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jim with a donation to a worthy charity of your choice
.
