James Andrews
1942 - 2020
James Andrews
Chapel Hill, NC—James L. Andrews, 78, of Chapel Hill passed away peacefully at his home July 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Ruby Andrews and his wife, Pat Andrews.
Jim was raised in North Augusta, SC and was a proud US Air Force veteran. Jim and Pat moved to the Outer Banks in 1979 where he ran a successful construction company until his retirement.
Surviving family members include his children, Natalie Saitta of Chapel Hill, NC and Ben Andrews of Kill Devil Hills, NC; his grandchildren, Emory Andrews and Adrienne Saitta; sister, Barbara Britt of SC; and other extended family members and friends.
The family will honor Jim's wishes to be cremated and no plans for services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jim with a donation to a worthy charity of your choice.
To express condolences to the family, please visit the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallop Funeral Services
6917 S Croatan Hwy
Nags Head, NC 27959
(252) 449-8695
