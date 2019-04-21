Entered into rest Thursday, April 11, 2019, James Anthony Laird Sr., 78.



Jimmy was born July 5, 1940 in Hephzibah, GA. He attended Hephzibah High School before serving his country through the United States Army. He worked many years in construction and also founded "Just Gone Nuts" peanut company. In Florida, he was affectionately known as the "Peanut Man". Jimmy loved to laugh and enjoyed telling stories that made everyone else laugh. He deeply loved his family.



Jimmy is survived by his children: Kay Zwan (Eddie), Tony Laird, Diane Laird Schmoyer (Dave); 6 grandchildren; sisters: Katherine Epps (Tony), Elizabeth O'Connell; brother: John B. Laird; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents: William and Elizabeth Laird; siblings: Phillip Laird, Josephine Ulm, Billy Laird, and Patricia Laird.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Father Mike Ingram officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Jamie Epps, Mike Laird, Mike Russell, Tony Horne, Joe Ulm, and Eric Ulm.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.



Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary