James Anthony Rinker, Jr., beloved husband of Pamela Pennington Rinker, entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Jamie, a native of Augusta, was born September 8, 1971 and graduated from Westside High School and Augusta College. He worked as an IT Consultant for Morris Communications. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of Beaver Dam Hunting Club in Burke County where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed all sports, especially when the Georgia Bulldogs were playing. Jamie was most proud of his time spent volunteering on the Grounds Committee during the Masters Golf Tournament for 13 years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his cherished daughters, Madison Ann Rinker and Ashton Cecile Rinker; his parents, James "Jimmy" and Connie Rinker; his sister, Selina Roach (Mike) and her children Amanda Donovan (Patrick) and Brandon; his brother, Bryan Rinker (Patricia) and their daughter Brighton; his mother-in-law, Sherry Barnes, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and a great nephew.



Pallbearers will be members of the Masters Golf Tournament Grounds Committee.



The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight celebrant. The burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper Street, Augusta, Georgia 30312, St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30904, or Joseph M. Still Burn Center, Inc., 3651 Wheeler Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909.



A Vigil service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and the family will receive friends following from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 16 to July 17, 2019