James Austin Jefferson
Martinez, GA—James Austin Jefferson, 76, loving husband of Grace Scott Jefferson for 35 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019.
In addition to his wife, family members include: daughter: Elizabeth Anne McKenney; son-in-law: Joel Alan McKenney; grandchildren: Brett Sterling McKenney (Kelley), Christopher Alan McKenney; 2 great-grandchildren: Anna Grace McKenney and Aiden Joel McKenney; sister: Peggy Piper (Robert); cousin: Watson Parks; daughter: Paige Caffrey (JJ); and grandchildren: Katie Caffrey and Jaime Caffrey. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Addie Jefferson and his son, William Richard Scott, Jr.
Austin was a native of Augusta, GA. He graduated from Augusta College in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from the Medical College of Georgia. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially on the golf course and Edisto Beach. Austin enjoyed doting on his dachshund, Sofie.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Clarks Hill, 13475 Hwy. 28 S., with Rev. James Cole and Rev. A.J. Saunders officiating. Private inurnment will be held at the church cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan McKenney, Brett McKenney, Chris McKenney, Jimmy Cooper, Russell Cooper, Theron Thurmond, Danny Cawley, David Taylor, Tommy Price, Ray Ford, Jackie Klaus, and George Eskola.
The family would like to thank Southeast Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church of Clarks Hill, P.O. Box 205, Clarks Hill, SC 29821.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/10/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019