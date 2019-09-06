Home

James "Ed" Avery

James "Ed" Avery Obituary
James "Ed" Avery
Augusta, GA—Mr. James Edward Avery, Jr., entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 8, 2019, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Chaplain Tom Kallikoski officiating.
He was born in Augusta and was a self-employed Accountant. He served in the National Guard during Vietnam and had a strong Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hosselton Avery.
He is survived by his son, James "Jim" Avery, III and his wife Baylee of Augusta; grandchildren, Delylah and Olson Avery; his father, James Edward Avery, Sr., of Augusta; brothers, Mike Avery and his wife Lynn of Irmo, SC, and Mark Avery and his wife, Jocena, of Locus Grove, GA and his sister, Wendy Avery, of Augusta.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church Home Bound Ministry, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2:00 P.M., until the hour of service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/07/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019
