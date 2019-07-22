|
|
James Baldree
Jackson, South Carolina—James Baldree 48, entered into rest on Friday July 19, 2019 at his residence.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 until 8:30 PM Thursday July 25, 2019
At Matlock Baptist Church, 1716 Old Jackson Hwy, Jackson, SC. Burial will be private in Lenox, GA
James was a hardworking, simple man, that loved his family.
Survivors include daughter Valerie Baldree; sons Andrew Baldree and Ryan Baldree ;brother and sister-in-law Tommy (Alice) Baldree; aunt Jackie Powell; niece Demi Baldree; grandchildren Donald Paul Smith and Isabel Smith .
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/23/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019