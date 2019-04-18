Entered into rest unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Jimmy was born in Augusta, the son of Mary Barrett and the late Sam Barrett. While he grew up in Augusta, he also called Savannah, Jesup, and Coco Beach his home and eventually returned to Augusta to stay with his mother. Jimmy was known as the "7-11 Guy" eventually moving to a career in special financing in the car industry.



Jimmy will be remembered most for being a "dad", son, brother, grandad, uncle, and friend to all. He was most valued for his contagious smile, giving heart, and endless supply of positivity and encouragement to everyone that knew him. Jimmy was generous, kind, and always put his children first. Though he will be greatly missed and mourned by his loved ones, they will continue to do as he always said and "keep on keeping on."



Jimmy is survived by his children, who loved him dearly, Samantha Barrett, Kalie Kosek (Dave), Chad Barrett, Shelby Aspinwall (Jason), Richie Ganther (Heather), Chris Ganther; mother: Mary Barrett; sisters: Sylvia Ivey, Machelle Rivers (Tim); great aunt: Alene Cook; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A gathering of friends and family will be held at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1:00P.M. - 3:00P.M.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary