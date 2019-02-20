|
James Bell, 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He will truly be missed by his loving family and caring friends and care-givers. His life will be celebrated with his funeral, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 12pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home, 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem, Ga. 30814.
Interment will follow at Water Branch Baptist Church Cemetery located on Rolland Rd. Harlem, Ga. 30814. For further information, please call 706-556-0506.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019