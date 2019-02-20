Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bell


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Bell Obituary
James Bell, 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He will truly be missed by his loving family and caring friends and care-givers. His life will be celebrated with his funeral, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 12pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home, 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem, Ga. 30814.

Interment will follow at Water Branch Baptist Church Cemetery located on Rolland Rd. Harlem, Ga. 30814. For further information, please call 706-556-0506.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.