James Bennie Hawkins
Evans, GA—James Bennie Hawkins, 80, was born on January 5, 1940 to German (Jack) Hawkins and Emma Smith Hawkins in Edgehill, GA, where he grew up. He then moved to Thomson, GA to live with a brother, Charles J. Hawkins for many years, through 1992. While there he worked at Temple Inland and retired with 27 years service. Upon the demise of his brother, he remained in Thomson and was cared for by Betty and Ronny Norris. In 2015, he moved to Evans, GA to be near his caregivers. He transferred his membership from Second Baptist Church, Thomson to Wesley United Methodist Church, Evans. He died June 8, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles J. Hawkins and Hubert Hawkins. Bennie is survived by sisters, Helen H. Marsh of Lawrenceville, GA and Betty H. Norris; and brother, William Hawkins.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Road, Evans, GA, 30809 or to your favorite charity.
Our family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Southeast Hospice.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
