Mr. James Bennie "Pete" Wynn age 77 beloved husband of 54 years to Mrs. Shirley Wood Wynn of Broadnax RD Mitchell entered into rest February 25, 2019 at University Hospital - Augusta.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Glascock County, GA with the Rev. Wayne Hamilton officiating.
Mr. Wynn a native of Rome, GA was the son of the late Ophelia Grover Wynn and Arthur Wynn. A Glascock County, GA resident since 2004, Mr. Wynn was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a retired diesel mechanic with Pepsi Cola.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Kimberley Wynn and his brother Hugh Wynn both of Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.
