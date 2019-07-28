|
Mr. James "Buddy" Boyd, 80, of North Augusta, S.C, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Knight Boyd, his son, Horace Dickey Boyd, his mother, Lucy Glover Yaun, his stepfather, Joe Yaun, who he considered his father and a sister, Joette Walker.
Buddy was born in Aiken, S.C. and lived in the area his whole life. He was a long-time member of High Praises Church of God, North Augusta. He was a dedicated worker and enjoyed his lawn care work. Buddy's greatest love other than that of his family, was fishing.
Surviving is two sisters: Joan Harrison (Jack), of Beech Island, SC and Joy Clark (Blake), of North Augusta, SC, and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be Monday at 7 p.m. at High Praises Church of God, 1898 Knobcone Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841. Rev. Jackie Ray Robinson will officiate.
Considering Buddy's love for his church, memorials may be made to High Praise Church of God.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019