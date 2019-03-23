|
|
James Bradford Finley, 78, of Columbia, died Friday, March 22, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born July 17, 1940, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Buchanan Bradford Finley and Lucille Metze Finley Chapman.
James moved to Augusta, Georgia in 1968, worked in the insurance industry and owned a used car dealership in North Augusta before retiring and moving back to Columbia in 2010.
Survivors include his son, James Russell Finley (Dena) of Aiken; a special niece, Linda S. Watson; grandchildren, Chrissy and Angela; six great grandchildren; a sister, Martha Jean Finley Stoudemire; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Monday, March 25th at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia, with Pastor Tim Brokaw officiating. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 o'clock, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Midlands Christian Church, 1312 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
SHIVES FUNERAL HOME, COLONIAL CHAPEL,
COLUMBIA, SC
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019