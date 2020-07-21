James Brandon Johnson
Harlem, Georgia—James Brandon "Jamie" Johnson, 46, entered into rest on Monday, July 20, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
Jamie, a native of Homestead, Florida, was a 1992 graduate of Harlem High School and attended Shorter College. He loved his friends and teammates and treasured the years Jimmie Lewis coached him through Middle School and High School. Jamie was kindhearted and feisty all in one package and he will be missed.
Survivors include his father, James B. Johnson; his mother, Lillian Kay Smith (Lawrence); one brother, Jeramie Johnson (Beth); Uncle Clyde Estell (Belinda); nephews, Cash Johnson and Mason Estell; and two cousins, Sho Shannah Estell (Yamil) and Aubry McCall (Shane).
Family and friends will have a time of exchanging fun memories of Jamie from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the High Meadows Club House, 4871 High Meadows Drive, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family ask all guests and family members attending to please bring and wear a mask.
