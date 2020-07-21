1/1
James Brandon Johnson
1974 - 2020
{ "" }
Harlem, Georgia—James Brandon "Jamie" Johnson, 46, entered into rest on Monday, July 20, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
Jamie, a native of Homestead, Florida, was a 1992 graduate of Harlem High School and attended Shorter College. He loved his friends and teammates and treasured the years Jimmie Lewis coached him through Middle School and High School. Jamie was kindhearted and feisty all in one package and he will be missed.
Survivors include his father, James B. Johnson; his mother, Lillian Kay Smith (Lawrence); one brother, Jeramie Johnson (Beth); Uncle Clyde Estell (Belinda); nephews, Cash Johnson and Mason Estell; and two cousins, Sho Shannah Estell (Yamil) and Aubry McCall (Shane).
Family and friends will have a time of exchanging fun memories of Jamie from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the High Meadows Club House, 4871 High Meadows Drive, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family ask all guests and family members attending to please bring and wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/22/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
High Meadows Club House
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
