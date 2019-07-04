Home

James "Jimmy" Broome Jr.

James E. "Jimmy" Broome, Jr., 72 entered into rest on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at University Hospital.

Born in Augusta, Jimmy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was a disabled veteran, serving during the Vietnam Conflict with the 82nd Airborne Division and was a combat medic. He is preceded in death by his parents James E. Sr and Jacqueline Broome. Survivors include his wife of 10 years Lisa M. Broome; daughters Amanda Broome Tindell and Jaqueline Elizabeth Broome; step-son Mark A. (Brandi) Allen; brothers and sisters-in-law Brad (Beth) Broome and Jack (Jorja) Broome; sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth (Hank) Rowland; ten grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
