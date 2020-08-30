1/
James Bryant
James Bryant
Beech Island, SC—Mr. James D. Bryant entered into rest August 27, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Zion Branch Ministries with Pastor Ronnie Bryant officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM today at the funeral home. Survivors are his wife Eleanor Bryant; five daughters: Ashley Newby (Barry), Treshay Milling, Candice Bryant, Kayla Bryant, and Meagen Bryant; a son: James Prather; a sister: Darlene Brunson (Robert); three brothers: Pastor Ronnie Bryant (Lorraine), Laverne Bryant, and Leonard Bryant (Judy); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort St NE, Aiken, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 29, 2020
An awesome man of God, a friend, a brother, a husband a God Father and just a man that shared a laugh and always made my family like family to him. Would always tell me you are my family
Raymond and Betty Johnson
