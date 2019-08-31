|
James Burnette, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—
Mr. James Lee Burnette, Sr., of Martinez, Georgia entered into rest on August 31, 2019. Mr. Burnette was born in Bradley County, Tennessee and lived most of his life in Martinez, Georgia.
James was born on August,26, 1939 to the late Delmar & Grace Burnette. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Burnett of almost 61 years, on son, James Lee Burnette Jr. (Kelly) of York, PA. One daughter, June L. Wilson (Tommy) of Grovetown, Georgia and a granddaughter Amanda Edwards, of Martinez, Georgia. Three sisters, Roberta Wilson, Lincolnton, Georgia. Joyce Kelley, Martinez, Georgia. Wanda Partridge, Martinez, Georgia. One brother, Charles Burnette (Gail), Appling, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his sister Nadine Moore.
He was a devoted father and grandfather. He was part owner of Kelley Electric and retired from Pollard's Lumber Company, after 30 years as an electrician. Hew was a 32nd degree Mason with the Martinez Lodge No. 710 F & A.M. He was also a Shriner with Alee Temple and belonged to the clown unit at the Augusta Shrine Club.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with pastor Mike Andrews officiating.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019