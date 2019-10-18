Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
James C. "Jimmy" Smith


1968 - 2019
James C. "Jimmy" Smith Obituary
James C. "Jimmy" Smith
Trenton, SC—James C. "Jimmy" Smith, 51, husband of Joyce Boone Smith of Woodyard Rd., Trenton, SC entered into rest Friday, October 18, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Peace Haven Baptist Church, with burial in church cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of Jean Berry Smith and the late J.C. Smith.
He was an Investigator with the Edgefield County Sheriffs Office and a member of the Trenton Fire Department, and Peace Haven Baptist Church. Jimmy loved being at Edisto Beach with his Family.
Survivors include his wife; his mother; one daughter, Brianna Boone; two sisters, Deborah S. (John) Morris, and Amy S. Orvin; one brother, Bennie Smith; and his loving companion Scooby Pup.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, all Law Enforcement, and the Trenton Fire Department.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday from 3 to 5 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
