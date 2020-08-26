1/1
James Carrol Connor
1951 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Mr. James Carrol Connor entered into rest on August 22, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Public viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral home. CDC guidelines require wearing masks and social distancing.
Mr. Connor was the son of the late Moses Sebastian Connor and Kathryn Jones Connor, born on August 12, 1951 in Catawba, North Carolina. He was an active member and deacon of Israelite Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his legacy of love: a loving wife, Verna Connor, Augusta, GA; four sons, Anthony Connor, Hickory, NC, Marshal Connor, Atlanta, GA, Joseph Connor, Augusta, GA and Tyrone Kelly, Augusta, GA; two daughters, Stacey Thomas, Atlanta, GA and Alicia Derrick, Augusta, GA; three brothers; two sisters; and a host of grand children, nieces, nephews and friends. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
