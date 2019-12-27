|
James "Jim" Cluese Fleming
Evans, GA—James "Jim" Cluese Fleming, 95, was received by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home in Evans, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held at Warren Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1PM. The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:00PM in the Worship Center at Warren. A private interment will be held at Damascus Baptist Church.
Mr. Fleming was born to Robert James Fleming and Love Marie Blanchard Fleming on March 14, 1924 in Double Branches, Georgia. He made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ at age 14 and faithfully loved and served the Lord for over 70 years. He loved sharing the hope of Jesus, his first love, with others. A businessman, Mr. Fleming was the owner of Beltone Hearing Aid Service in downtown Augusta for over 50 years. He attended Toccoa Falls Institute after graduating from Lincolnton High School, where he excelled in football. He was appointed to the Georgia State Licensing Board of Hearing Aids and Dispensers by Governor Jimmy Carter and served on the board for three years.
Jim was an active member of Warren Baptist Church, where he led a men's Sunday School class for over 50 years. Throughout his ministry at Warren, he was a deacon and served on many church committees. Mr. Fleming was also a lifetime Gideon member for the local Augusta West Chapter. An avid golfer, he spent many hours on golf courses in the Augusta area and loved going on golfing trips with friends and family. He also raised field trial beagles and won many awards in this sport.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Bartles Fleming, his brother, Hugh Fleming, his sisters, Myrtle Cliatt, Nan Johnson, Vadie Honea, Blanche Sale, and twin sister Clarice Littleton Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eloise Hodge Fleming; his children, Sandra Fleming of Evans, Georgia, James Fleming (Mary), of Prospect, Kentucky, Jonathan Fleming and William Miller of St. Cloud, Florida, and Jacqueline Heider (Alex) of Evans, Georgia; his grandchildren, Fleming Ellison (Robert), Julie Dismuke (Steven), John Harlan all of Evans, Georgia, Jason Fleming, Dominique James, Olivia Timmons, Beth Steward, Kristin Valentine, and the late Brian Valentine, all of Louisville, Kentucky, Austen Heider, James Donald (JD) Heider, Leanna Heider all of Evans, Georgia; 13 Great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Fleming, John Harlan, Austen Heider, James (JD) Heider, and great-grandsons, Harrison Goff, and Hampton Goff. Honorary pallbearers are: Jimmy Blanchard, Pierce Blanchard, Tom Sorrells, Buddy Gardner, Jim Sechrist, Jimmy Perkins, Otis Price, Jim Reynierson, David Timmerman, Joe Hamilton, Gene Jennings, Barney Boatwright, Bob Beardon, Larry Prather, Don Autry, Harry Wade, Roger Knox, Willie Hutto, Mark Bartles, Allen Weikel, members of the James Fleming Sunday School Class, Deacons of Warren Baptist Church, and Gideons of the Augusta area.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Heartland Hospice and the nursing and administrative staff for their dedication and care for Jim in his last days.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia 30907.
