James Compton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, January 27, 2020, James Randall Compton, 54.
James was with the Richmond County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He may have been large in stature, but he had the kindest heart. It showed in his willingness to work specials whenever he was available. Although he loved serving his community, he looked forward to retirement and spending more time with Shyan and Sebrina watching them grow. He was a devoted family man and friend. James was loved beyond words and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his community.
James is survived by his mother: Sadie Muns Compton; the love of his life: Deborah James; children: Shyan and Sebrina; two brothers: Clarence Muns (Janet) and James L. Compton Jr.; two sisters: Mitzi Marlow (Johnny) and Anita Morris; and several extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Chaplain Ken Gross officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Tommy Usry, Mike Logue, Scott Gay, Mike D'Amico, Walter Ashley, Pat Blanchard, Jason Turner, and David Welchel.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Association at 105 Westpark Dr. Suite C, Athens GA 30606 or to the Hale Foundation Inc. at 402 Walker St., Augusta GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
