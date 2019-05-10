James "Darrell" Sizemore, 70, entered the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Angela Hundley Sizemore; mother-in-law, Barbara Young Hundley; brothers-in-law, Andrew Hundley and Wyatt Windham; and grandsons, Harper and Brian Parks.



Born in the hills of Kentucky, Darrell enjoyed a rich, exciting life. Following his service to his nation in Vietnam, where he received the Purple Heart of Valor, Darrell began his career as a long-distance truck driver traveling all 48 continental states and Alaska. As he approached retirement, he settled in Lincolnton, GA. Darrell's life then became a storybook romance, having met Angela, the love of his life, when he was 58 years old. Darrell enjoyed his last years pampering his wife and enjoying country living in Lincolnton. His phenomenal work ethic, storytelling, love for family and friends, contagious laugh, and instant connection to others define a life well lived.



Additional survivors include his mother, Bettye Mobley; brother, Greg Sizemore (Sharon); son, James D. Sizemore Jr. (Tonya); daughter, Theresa Ann Judd (Jerry) and five grandchildren: Peyton and Paige Sizemore; James, Michelle, and Joey Judd. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sizemore and brother, Ronnie Sizemore.



We will celebrate Darrell's life on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Bath Presbyterian Church, 3910 Bath Edie Rd. Blythe, GA. Please join us for lunch and fellowship at the Bath Church at 1:00 P.M. with Memorial Service and Interment to follow at 2:30 P.M.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019