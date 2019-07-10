|
James Davison Hart, 46, entered into rest July 6, 2019 at his residence.
James was a lifelong resident of Augusta, he was a loving son, father and brother.
Survivors include his daughter Jamielynn Ward; parents Willis Eugene Hart and Joanne Crowe (Larry); brothers Gene Hart (Jennifer); Brad Crowe; sister Kristeena Knight (Donte); One grandson Brennen Ward.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his brother's home 120 Inwood Drive Aiken, SC from 2 PM to 5 PM
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019