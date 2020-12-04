1/1
James DeKalb Raborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James DeKalb Raborn
Hephzibah, GA—James D. Raborn passed away on December 3, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Allen Raborn, and Steve Raborn (Ann), sisters Gloria Edgar, Linda Raborn and Lillian Stembridge (Tom) and sister-in-law Yvonne Raborn, nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, Marion Calhoun Raborn, Sr. and Christina Clements Raborn, his brother, M.C. Raborn and brother-in-law, Wilbur Lee Edgar.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.
James was a graduate of the Hephzibah High School Class of 1963 and he lettered in basketball and baseball. He was an avid sports fan throughout his life and he was not only a player, but he was also a coach. As his nephew Ray Avret said, "James Raborn was a man who loved his whole family and put the needs they had above all else and was a constant fan at every ball game of any sport I ever played." As many family members and friends can attest, James was always in the stands rooting them on.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Proctor and Gamble.
He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and an active attendee of Friendship United Methodist Church. He loved his church family and always supported them.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church, 3027 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815 or Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3965 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved