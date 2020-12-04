James DeKalb Raborn
Hephzibah, GA—James D. Raborn passed away on December 3, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Allen Raborn, and Steve Raborn (Ann), sisters Gloria Edgar, Linda Raborn and Lillian Stembridge (Tom) and sister-in-law Yvonne Raborn, nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, Marion Calhoun Raborn, Sr. and Christina Clements Raborn, his brother, M.C. Raborn and brother-in-law, Wilbur Lee Edgar.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.
James was a graduate of the Hephzibah High School Class of 1963 and he lettered in basketball and baseball. He was an avid sports fan throughout his life and he was not only a player, but he was also a coach. As his nephew Ray Avret said, "James Raborn was a man who loved his whole family and put the needs they had above all else and was a constant fan at every ball game of any sport I ever played." As many family members and friends can attest, James was always in the stands rooting them on.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Proctor and Gamble.
He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and an active attendee of Friendship United Methodist Church. He loved his church family and always supported them.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church, 3027 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815 or Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3965 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906 www.chanceandhydrick.com
