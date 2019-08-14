|
James Delano "Lano" Anderson
Augusta, GA—James Delano "Lano" Anderson, 84, husband of Mrs. Edna Anderson, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13,2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Friday, August 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Mr. Anderson, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, was the son of the late William Watkins and Jessie Meadows Anderson. He was a loving husband who loved to fish and be with his family. He could fix anything and loved trips to the mountains. He had retired as a Pipefitter with over 50 years service from Local 150 Plumber and Steamfitters Union. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his first wife Martha Jean Anderson; as well as his eleven siblings.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Valerie Cheek (John), Jimmy Anderson (Penny), Steven Anderson (April), Anne Wilburn (Joey) and Lucy Carver (Francis); thirteen grandchildren; as well as twenty one great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Satff of Professional Case Management and to Mary Kirkland of Heartland Hospice for their care of Mr. Anderson.
