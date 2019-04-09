James Monroe Dicks passed peacefully with his wife, Estelle by his side at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



A native Augustan, Jimmie or Pop, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on July 10, 1931. A 1949 graduate of Richmond Academy, he attended the Junior College of Augusta before joining the US Air Force, where he served for 2 years. He then enrolled at the University of Georgia, graduating in 1957. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and was a lifelong passionate UGA football fan.



He was an active member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, the Elk's Club and the American Legion. Pop was blessed with a life well lived, a great sense of humor and a loving, caring family.



He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle, sons Bryant (Karen) Dicks and Scott Story, daughter Staci Story Coleman (Ben), grandchildren, Andrew (Caroline) Dicks, Abigail Dicks, Ryan (Erin) Coleman, Jon Manning Coleman, Great-grandchildren Skylar and Kassidy Coleman, and sister Jeanne Ashmore. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmie Dicks.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with The Rev. James T. Said officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andrew Dicks, Ryan Coleman, Jon Manning Coleman, and Charlie Bragg.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









