James Diggs Berry
Mr. James Diggs Berry
Edgefield , SC—Mr. James Diggs Berry, entered into rest July 3, 2020 at NHC of North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Oscar W. Brown officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Berry, a native of Edgefield County was a graduate of Edgefield County High School and a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Beatrice Garrett Berry; a nephew, Rev. Winston (Allean) Oliphant, first cousins, Diane (George) Stephen, Catherine Lynn Simmons Johnson and Rev. Christopher Simmons; other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 6, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
