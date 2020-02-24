|
|
James "Jimmy" Dixon
Girard, GA—James "Jimmy" Malabar Dixon entered into rest Sunday, February 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, February 26 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Thursday, February 27 at Rosemont Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sardis Baptist Cemetery
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020