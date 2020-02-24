Home

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosemont Baptist Church
James "Jimmy" Dixon

James "Jimmy" Dixon
Girard, GA—James "Jimmy" Malabar Dixon entered into rest Sunday, February 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, February 26 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Thursday, February 27 at Rosemont Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sardis Baptist Cemetery
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
