Mr. James Donald Rhodes, 75, of Macon, GA, formally of Louisville, GA passed away on February 16, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon, GA after an extended illness. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday February 17, in the sanctuary of the Louisville United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Vermeulen and Mr. Joe Cheeks officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 4:00 PM prior to the service in the Louisville United Methodist Church Sanctuary.
Mark Rhodes, Patrick Rhodes, Philip Rhodes, Matthew Rhodes, Ken Colson, and Gene Hartley will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest Davis, Ray Mitchell, George Jackson, Joe Cheeks, Joe Cox, Lamar Baxley, and the Louisville United Methodist Church Barwick/Joe Gay Sunday School Class.
Don was born August 26, 1943, in Augusta, GA to the late JF and Katherine Rhodes. He grew up in Avera and Louisville, GA and graduated from Louisville Academy in 1961. He then attended business college in Augusta, GA. On July 30, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart Jerry Hartley. When they married, they lived in Louisville, Kentucky, where Don was employed by the Seaboard Railroad and served in the Army National Guard. Due to a business merger, he was then transferred with the railroad to Jacksonville, FL, where he worked for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Several years later Don and Jerry decided to move back to their hometown of Louisville, to raise a family. They owned and operated Hartley & Rhodes with locations in Louisville and Tennille, GA for many years. Don was elected as a City Councilman and later was appointed City Administrator for the City of Louisville. He worked as the City Administrator for over 25 years until his retirement in 2014. Don was passionate about the City of Louisville and loved to see it thrive. He was very active in his community and church. He was a charter member of the local Rotary Club where he later served a term as its President. He and his wife Jerry where members of the Louisville United Methodist Church and served in various roles. Don served as Finance Chairman, was a Sunday school teacher, and met regularly with the Pray About Club.
He is survived by the family that he loved very much, his wife of 53 years Jerry and four sons: Mark (Renee) of Smyrna, Georgia, Pat (Misty) of Juliette, Georgia, Philip (Nikki) of Macon, Georgia and Matt (Meredith) of Kathleen, Georgia, and grandchildren Morgan, Hayden, Brianna, Scott, Adam, and Reed. He also leaves behind his brother, Larry (Mary), of Louisville, several nieces, nephews & friends.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019