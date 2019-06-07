Home

James Douglas King


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Douglas King Obituary
Mr. James Douglas King age 74, loving husband of Mrs. Janice Sheryl Dotson King, died Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his home on Ranger Road in Warrenton, GA.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Warrenton with the Rev. Terry Dotson and Dr. Brandon Furr officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till the hour of service at First Baptist Church.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019
