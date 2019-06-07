|
|
Mr. James Douglas King age 74, loving husband of Mrs. Janice Sheryl Dotson King, died Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his home on Ranger Road in Warrenton, GA.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Warrenton with the Rev. Terry Dotson and Dr. Brandon Furr officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till the hour of service at First Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019