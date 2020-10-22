James Douglas Quarles, D.D.S., M.S.
Augusta, GA—James Douglas Quarles, D.D.S, M.S, beloved husband of the late Jane Beaty Quarles, entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the son of Dr. & Mrs. William Y. Quarles, local dentist of Abbeville, SC. He was the sixth child out of a family of 5 boys and 2 girls.
Born on January 26, 1931 in Abbeville, Jimmy moved to Augusta in 1962 after graduating from Clemson College in 1953. He played football for the Clemson Tigers as a middle linebacker, under the Hall of Fame Coach Frank Howard. In 1951, Jimmy held the record for the longest interception returned for a touchdown (90 yds.) until broken in the 1970's. He was awarded the Outstanding Defensive Player award in the1952 Gator Bowl.
He continued his education at Emory University School of Dentistry in 1957, of which he was president of his class, and a member of Alpha Omega; served in the Army as a Captain for three years, and completed his education at the University of Montreal Orthodontic Program in 1962. He then moved to Augusta to open his orthodontic practice, retiring in 2010 after practicing for 48 years.
He was very active in the local community serving in various leadership roles, including long time member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. Additionally, he was a trustee of The Clinton Anderson Foundation, past president of Kiwanis Club; member of the Bible Beaters Study Group, Augusta Symphony League, and Augusta Country Club. He was also a volunteer for 25 years at the Augusta National Masters Tournament serving as Scorer on the 8th hole.
Dr. Quarles was an active participant in the American Orthodontic Association, Georgia Orthodontic Association, American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, and served as past president of both Augusta Dental Society and the Eastern District Dental Association. In 2007, he was also recognized as a Life Member of 50 years in the Georgia Dental Association.
Dr. Quarles was an athlete throughout his life, participating in road races, playing in weekly tennis matches and rounds of golf, but most importantly shown through his love of snow skiing. Yearly visits to ski the slopes of Colorado never outweighed his desire of serving on the volunteer ski patrol of Sugar Mountain, NC, of which he retired from at age 76 after serving for more than 20 years. His biweekly jaunt to NC was always met with excitement and a new story he could tell. He was a loving and devoted husband to "his bride," a perfect example of a Southern gentleman to his sons and grandsons, and a grandfather and uncle who will be missed by many.
Surviving family members are his sons: Dr. J. Douglas Quarles, Jr. (Teresa) and Mark B. Quarles (Sharon), both of Augusta, GA; his daughter: Stephanie Corn (Michael) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren: James D. Quarles, III (Kelly) of Charleston, SC, Dr. Blake W. Quarles (Mary) of Atlanta, GA, Mary Brooke Grier (Sam) of Atlanta, GA, Sadler R. Quarles of Augusta, Sally Quarles, Augusta; Phoebe Corn and Jane Ann Corn, both of Fort Mill, SC, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother: William Y. Quarles (Pat) of Greenville, SC; sister: Rachel Q. McCalla of Greenville, SC; and sisters-in-law: Mildred Ann Thackston of Augusta, GA, Pat C. Quarles of Dalton, GA, and Jackie Quarles of Atlanta, GA , and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister: Jean Q. Corbin (Tom) of Greenville, SC; brothers: Robert Quarles of North Augusta, SC, John S. Quarles of Dalton, GA, Charles Quarles (Hazel) of McCormick, SC, and brother-in-law: Dr. Larry McCalla of Greenville, SC.
The family would also like to give a special thanks to cousin Dr. Frank McPhail and his wife, Nanci, for their love, time, and attention to Jimmy for so many years. Jimmy always looked forward to their times and lunches together. They would also like to thank the staff of the Benton House for their support and care for the last several years.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. William Ralston officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside from 2:30 pm until service time, with COVID precautions in place. The family will also receive visitors after the service at the home of his son: Dr. & Mrs. Douglas Quarles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clemson University Foundation by directing your gift to the Dr. James D. Quarles Memorial Fund in memory of Dr. James D. Quarles. Gifts may be made online at https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving
, by phone at (864) 656-5896 or by mail: Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633 or Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
