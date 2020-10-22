I was one of Jim's first patients. I went to him for orthodontic care in September of 1962, my sophomore year at ARC. I saw him every month until he removed my braces in the fall of 1966 when I was a freshman at Augusta College. Later when I returned to practice law in Augusta he became an adult friend at the Augusta Country Club. He was a wonderful mentor to me during those monthly trips and I always considered him someone to emulate. He was a good man.

Sam Choate