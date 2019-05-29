|
|
Mr. James Dozier Owens Jr., 63, entered into rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Mr. Owens was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Owens enjoyed shooting guns and fishing.
Mr. Owens is preceded in death by his parents, James Owens and Callie Snellgrove. Survivors include his loving wife of 15 years, Patricia Owens; his children, Kelcey Williams, Colby Williams (Jessica), Carly Ann Busbee (Garrett), Shelby Lee Williams, Aaron Williams, and Elizabeth Ann Williams; brother, William "Danny" Owens (Angie); niece, Telisa Owens; grandchildren, Caiden Sandoval, Luke Williams and Madelyn Williams; and friend, Laquiana Hearing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2019