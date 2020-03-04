Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
James Brown
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Bicentennial Chapel
Fort Gordon, GA
James E. Brown Obituary
James E. Brown
Evans, GA—Ret. SFC James Eric Brown entered into rest on February 24, 2020. Funeral service will held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bicentennial Chapel, Fort Gordon with Chaplain Mariok Murphy officiating. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Gale Brown; sons, Seddrick Brown and fiancé, Brittany Henderson, Derrick (Kayla) Brown; father, Samuel (Erma) Brown; mother, Frances Davis; several siblings; four grandchildren, Raylen Grant, Kyla Brown, Kayla Brown, Seddrick Brown III; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/04/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
