James E. Brown
Evans, GA—Ret. SFC James Eric Brown entered into rest on February 24, 2020. Funeral service will held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bicentennial Chapel, Fort Gordon with Chaplain Mariok Murphy officiating. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Gale Brown; sons, Seddrick Brown and fiancé, Brittany Henderson, Derrick (Kayla) Brown; father, Samuel (Erma) Brown; mother, Frances Davis; several siblings; four grandchildren, Raylen Grant, Kyla Brown, Kayla Brown, Seddrick Brown III; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/04/2020
