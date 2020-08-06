1/1
James E. "Jimmy" Shoffitt Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. "Jimmy" Shoffitt, Jr.
Martinez, GA—James E. "Jimmy" Shoffitt, Jr., age 77 entered into rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 while he was at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late James E. Shoffitt, Sr. and Dorothy Blanche Dunkin Shoffitt. He proudly served in the United States Army as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam War. Jimmy worked for Banker's First in downtown Augusta which is now known as Wells Fargo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Johnnie Burns.
He is survived by his loving and devoted partner of 29 years, Miriam Bockhold of Martinez; four children, Suzanne McLamb (Ron) of Brookhaven, David Shoffitt of Nashville, Tennessee, Holly Williams (Tony) of Hoschton and George "GeeP" Bockhold (Tina) of Savannah; seven grandchildren, Duncan, Ella Grace, Christie, Katie, Karlie, C.J., and Victoria; sister, Eva Raines (Jim) of Montgomery, Texas; five great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of Jimmy's life will take place at "The Farm."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Hospice, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive Augusta, GA 30909; or to the Alzheimer's Association 16 SRP Drive Suite A, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved