James E. "Jimmy" Shoffitt, Jr.
Martinez, GA—James E. "Jimmy" Shoffitt, Jr., age 77 entered into rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 while he was at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late James E. Shoffitt, Sr. and Dorothy Blanche Dunkin Shoffitt. He proudly served in the United States Army as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam War. Jimmy worked for Banker's First in downtown Augusta which is now known as Wells Fargo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Johnnie Burns.
He is survived by his loving and devoted partner of 29 years, Miriam Bockhold of Martinez; four children, Suzanne McLamb (Ron) of Brookhaven, David Shoffitt of Nashville, Tennessee, Holly Williams (Tony) of Hoschton and George "GeeP" Bockhold (Tina) of Savannah; seven grandchildren, Duncan, Ella Grace, Christie, Katie, Karlie, C.J., and Victoria; sister, Eva Raines (Jim) of Montgomery, Texas; five great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of Jimmy's life will take place at "The Farm."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Hospice, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive Augusta, GA 30909; or to the Alzheimer's Association
16 SRP Drive Suite A, Evans, Georgia 30809.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020