Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
To be announced at a later date
James Earl Glasgow Obituary
James Earl Glasgow
Hephzibah, GA—James Earl Glasgow, 79, husband of the late Hildegard Fleischmann Glasgow, entered into rest Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will full military honors will be held at a later date from the VFW Post #649, 2430 Windsor Spring Road.
Mr. Glasgow, son of the late Nellie Perrine Glasgow and Edward James Glasgow, was born in Endicott, NY. He was veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam War, and worked as a supervisor with the Augusta Richmond County Water Works.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia "Fern" Perot and his brother, Edward "Bud" J. Glasgow, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Glasgow, Nel Glasgow Nagy, and Marcella Glasgow; his grandchildren, Paul James Perry, Patrick Perry (Jaime), Tristan Woods (Jack), Marissa Borja (Ben), and John Harding; his great grandchildren, Liam, Connor, Caiden, Sawyer, Lilly, Zoey, Juliet, and Bennett; and by his brother Richard "Dick" Glasgow (Gwen).
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/03/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020
