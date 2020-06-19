James Earl Glasgow
James Earl Glasgow
Hephzibah, GA—The memorial service for James Earl Glasgow, who entered into rest on April 23, 2020, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the VFW Post #649, 2430 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
VFW Post #649
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
