Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Brown


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Brown Obituary
James Edward Brown, 89, entered into rest May 5, 2019. Husband of the late Nora Armstrong Brown.

James a native of Marshall, Missouri, and lived most of his life in Augusta, Georgia he was retired from the US Army and from Richmond County, Georgia.

He is survived by his son Carl Brown, daughter Debra Lawrence, grandchildren Robert, Kathryn Lawrence, Erin Hoskins, Wesley, Colton and Rebecca Brown and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Daisy Brown, sons James Edward Brown, Jr. and Robert Patrick Brown

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC., with Military Honors.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now