|
|
James Edward Brown, 89, entered into rest May 5, 2019. Husband of the late Nora Armstrong Brown.
James a native of Marshall, Missouri, and lived most of his life in Augusta, Georgia he was retired from the US Army and from Richmond County, Georgia.
He is survived by his son Carl Brown, daughter Debra Lawrence, grandchildren Robert, Kathryn Lawrence, Erin Hoskins, Wesley, Colton and Rebecca Brown and other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Daisy Brown, sons James Edward Brown, Jr. and Robert Patrick Brown
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC., with Military Honors.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019