James Edward Freeman
Hephzibah, Georgia—James Edward Freeman, 61, husband of the late Debra Leedom-Freeman, entered into rest Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor David Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/15/2020
