James Edward Hudson, Sr., 75, husband of Wille Jean Lockler Hudson of Goldmine Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Mr. Hudson was born in Dixie County, Fla. and was the son of the late L.B. and Iona O-Steen. He was a retired Mechanical Millwright.
Survivors include his wife; one son, James E., Jr. (Eddie) Hudson; two daughters, Vickie (Jerry) Brannen, and Diana (Jerry) Christian; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date in Cross City, Fla.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019