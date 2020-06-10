James Edward Watts
1965 - 2020
James Edward Watts
Blythe , GA—Entered into rest on June 8, 2020 Mr. James Edward Watts husband of Mrs. Melissa E. Watts of Blythe Ga. James worked for Plateau Excavating in Austell Ga. as a heavy equipment operator. James loved to fish, cook outdoors and was a avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents James Watts and Eva Mae Jarrell. In addition to his wife he is survived by four sons-James Lewis Watts-Kentucky, James Edward Watts Jr- Fla., Jeremy David Watts-Fla., Johnathan Dawlton Watts-Ga. two daughters-Dakota(Christopher) Watts -SC. Breanna Watts-Ga. three brothers-Thomas F. Watts- Texas and John J. Watts -Ga., and Joshua C. Watts- Ga. Two sisters Carmellia Oliver-Ga and Pat Green-Ga. and six grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held Friday June 12, 2020 with Pastor Tim Hoover officiating at Keysville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society 901 Greene St. Augusta Ga. 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907
www.kingfh.com 706-863-6747
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
Keysville United Methodist Church Cemetery
