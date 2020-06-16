James Edward Wiley
1959 - 2020
James Edward Wiley
North Augusta, SC—James Edward Wiley, 60, entered into rest Sunday, June 14, 2020.
James a native of Des Moines, Iowa, lived in North Augusta for the past 20 years, he was a Grocery Manager and of the Catholic Faith.
He is survived by his mother Mary Fink Harvey; sister Jane Wiley (Tammy Maisenhelder); step son J.R. Grahl; step daughters Jennifer Ferguson (Anthony); Misty Rose Konkol (Jeremy); nieces Nicole Mullis (Jeremy); Amber Seigler (Matt); and several other family members, grandchildren and many friends
He is preceded in death by his father Bill Wiley his sister Robin Wiley and nephew Joey Guindazola, IV.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/17/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
