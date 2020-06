James Edward WileyNorth Augusta, SC—James Edward Wiley, 60, entered into rest Sunday, June 14, 2020.James a native of Des Moines, Iowa, lived in North Augusta for the past 20 years, he was a Grocery Manager and of the Catholic Faith.He is survived by his mother Mary Fink Harvey; sister Jane Wiley (Tammy Maisenhelder); step son J.R. Grahl; step daughters Jennifer Ferguson (Anthony); Misty Rose Konkol (Jeremy); nieces Nicole Mullis (Jeremy); Amber Seigler (Matt); and several other family members, grandchildren and many friendsHe is preceded in death by his father Bill Wiley his sister Robin Wiley and nephew Joey Guindazola, IV.A memorial service will be held at a later date.McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 06/17/2020