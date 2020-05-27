|
|
James Ellis Dixon
Augusta, GA—James Dixon, 89, beloved husband of Janice Faglier Dixon, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence.
Private funeral services will be held from the mausoleum chapel in Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Steve Patteson officiating.
Mr. Dixon was a native of Avera, GA and the son of the late Ada Bell and L. R. Dixon, Sr. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base, Suffolk, England and retired from the Savannah River Plant with 35 years of service. He could fix anything, and loved to repair, buy and sell cars. He was a fan of baseball and NASCAR and loved camping and fishing with his family. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his sons, Chris Dixon (Kessler) of Marietta, Michael Dixon, Augusta; sister, Ivelyn D. Gibson of Weatherford, TX; brother, Robert (Bob) Dixon, North Augusta; grandchildren, Alana Pendleton (Nicholas) of Dunwoody, GA, Elizabeth Cobb (Luke) of Dallas, GA, Bryant Dixon and Blake Dixon both of Marietta, GA; as well as a great grandchild, Ashton Cobb of Dallas, GA.
If desired, the family suggests donations to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3045 Deans Bridge Rd., Augusta, GA 30906 or to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1350 Church St., Avera, GA 30803.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020